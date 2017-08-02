Deadline Friday for 4-H Wildlife Food Plot project | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 10:59 am

The 2017-18 S.C. 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project is now open for registration for South Carolina youth.

This project is a hands-on environmental education program that allows youth ages 5-18 an opportunity to establish, maintain and observe a wildlife food plot.

Cost is $18 for current 4-H members (there is a $10 fee to become a 4-H member for the 2017-18 club year). Those who want to participate but do not have available land, the local extension office may be able to help locate a suitable site.

The deadline to register is Friday, August 4. Contact your local Clemson Extension County office or visit the S.C. 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project Website: www.clemson.edu/extension/4h/project_areas/natural_resources/wildlife_food_plot for more information and online registration.

For more information about 4-H Clubs in Colleton County, contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H agent by calling 843-549-2595 Ext. 128 or by emailing dstucke@clemson.edu.