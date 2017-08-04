Crosby takes 5th in NBHA Youth World Championships | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:10 am

Crosby and her 5-year-old Indie qualify for finals out of 1,200, take fifth of 190 in championships.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Sixteen-year old Dondi Crosby, a rising junior at Colleton County High School, competed in the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) World Youth Championships, held July 22-29, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga.

After competing in several GO rounds and qualifying for the finals out of 1,200 participants, Crosby competed in the finals and earned a fifth-place finish in the 1D teen division out of 190 finalists.

The NBHA World Youth Championships are considered the world’s largest youth barrel race where hundreds of youth and teen participants from across the world compete for the title. This was the fifth year the event was held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and is considered one of the largest events of its kind.

Dondi’s partner was Indie — her five-year old Quarter Horse. “I got Indie last October as a four-year old,” said Crosby.

“He was trained by Leslie Willis. Last year was his first real year of running barrels, so that is what made his great performance last week so surprising.

“Since day one, Indie and I clicked together,” said Crosby. “I have never had that with any other horse.

“If you watched me warm up Indie before I run him, you would never think he was a fast horse. He is so lazy, I can barely make him walk — but when he sees the barrels, he changes completely.”

Crosby enjoyed the week-long event in Georgia (apart from the extreme heat) and was pleased with her and Indie’s finish in the finals. “I didn’t expect Indie to run anywhere near that at the beginning of the week,” said Crosby.

Crosby and Indie’s work is just beginning, with more barrel racing on tap this fall.

They are planning to compete in the “No Bull Barrel Race” at the end of August in North Augusta and travel to Clemson for the NBHA State Finals in September.