Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:48 am

Beach visitor loses vehicles

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Palmetto Pointe Lane in Edisto Beach Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. to investigate a pair of vehicle thefts.

The caller reported that a silver 2003 Ford Escape, worth approximately $3,500, and a silver 2013 Ford Fusion, worth $14,500, had been taken from the yard.

The vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside.

On Aug 14, the sheriff’s office reported finding the Ford Escape in Walterboro.

Items taken from Round O

The sheriff’s office was called to Turner Lane in Round O Aug. 14 at 4:49 p.m. to investigate the theft of a $4,000 orange Kubota ATV and two other automotive items worth $795.

Search for well-traveled suspect unsuccessful

Members of the Walterboro Police Department, assisted by the Colleton Count Sheriff’s Office, spent several hours in the 1400 block of Sniders Highway looking for a Pennsylvania man accused of stealing a motor vehicle in North Carolina and using it in an armed robbery in Florida.

The search began Aug. 13 at about 5:30 p.m. when officers learned the stolen vehicle was apparently parked in the 1400 block of Sniders Highway.

A detective with the Lake City, Fla., Police Department said that the 2014 Chevrolet Cruse was reported stolen from Mooresville, N.C. by a western Pennsylvania man.

The vehicle was then used in a bank robbery in the detective’s jurisdiction.

Local law enforcement went to Sniders Highway in force and found the stolen vehicle in the Roadway Inn parking lot.

An official of the motel worked with law enforcement to identify four rooms where the suspect might be hiding. But a search of each of the rooms failed to turn up the suspect.