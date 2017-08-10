Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:07 am

Teen facing charges in assault incident

A 17-year-old Walterboro male was taken into custody Aug. 5 after he allegedly assaulted two Wal-Mart clerks.

Walterboro police were called to the business Aug. 5 about 1 a.m. after the suspect had reportedly grabbed two female clerks in a sexual manner and then fled the store.

Employees and customers chased the suspect in the direction of the Westside Mobile Home Park, where he was picked up by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who returned him to the business where a positive identification was made.

The suspect, Gustavo A. Ramos, 17, of Walterboro was arrested on charges of public intoxication and assault within intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Chase on Robertson ends in arrest

A Walterboro police officer was on routine patrol on Robertson Boulevard Aug. 4 at 4:19 p.m. when he reportedly spotted a vehicle pulling out of a lot with what appeared to be an altered license plate tag.

The driver reportedly failed to pull over when the officer turned on his blue lights. After the fleeing driver turned from Robertson Boulevard to Hampton Street, he headed out of town.

The chase made its way onto Green Pond Highway where, near the Colleton County Animal Shelter, a member of the sheriff’s office deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle. The car ended up in a yard, where the driver was taken into custody.

The incident led to the arrest of Rae won S. Williams, 21, of Walterboro on charges of failure to stop for blue lights and driving while under suspension.

Parking lot salesman nabbed

A city police officer was on routine patrol Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. when he spotted a vehicle parked in the lot of a business at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Jefferies Boulevard.

The officer reportedly watched as three individuals approached the vehicle’s driver. After approaching the man, the individuals looked through a book apparently listing the items the man had for sale.

After making their selection, the man got into his vehicle to get their purchases and then collect money from his customers.

The suspect then left the parking lot. After allegedly seeing the driver commit a driving infraction, the blue lights went on.

The man drove approximately one-half mile before pulling over. The officer said while trailing him, the driver was moving around inside the vehicle. Allegedly some of that movement was the result of the man trying to unsuccessfully hide an open beer.

The man was asked to exit the vehicle and taken into custody on a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The officer also allegedly found approximately 400 counterfeit video and music DVDs scattered throughout the vehicle, the book that listed what he had for sale, and a bag that reportedly contained the proceeds from his sales.

Everything was confiscated and the man, Quincey D. Chisolm, 40, of Green Pond, was arrested on charge of bootlegging.

Home hit by gunfire on Gadsden Loop

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on Gadsden Loop the morning of Aug. 5 after someone fired into the residence.

A woman occupant said that she heard a vehicle stop in front of her residence Aug. 5 at 1:49 a.m., quickly followed by five gunshots.

The woman said the bullets were fired into the home’s living room. They came through the window, damaging an air conditioner. One bullet had hit a couch while the others hit the wall.

None of the six occupants were injured. They were not sure why the home had been targeted.

Illegal test drive at Bells business

A Smoaks man could face a criminal charge even though he returned the car he allegedly took from a Bells Highway business the evening of Aug. 3.

Walterboro Police Department officers were called to the EZ Shop at 129 Bells Highway Aug. 3 at 11:30 p.m. after a customer’s car was taken.

An employee of the business told police the suspect had arrived at the business in a red four-door car, got out and approached a parked gray Honda Accord valued at $7,000.

He reportedly used a set of keys to open the door, got in and drove off.

Witnesses said he was last seen pulling onto the northbound entrance ramp of I-95.

But a short time later, he was back at the business with the vehicle. He dropped the car off and left.

Officers informed the owner of the vehicle that it had been stolen and recovered.

Officer finds out what’s inside

A Walterboro Police Officer on routine patrol Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m., watched as a car turned from Robertson Boulevard onto Bells Highway. The vehicle’s heavily tinted windows reportedly screened the view inside the vehicle and the officer initiated a traffic stop.

When the window was rolled down, the officer was reportedly greeted by the heavy aroma of marijuana.

That led to the officer having the two occupants exit the vehicle so he could search it.

The search allegedly found a firearm with an extended magazine underneath the front seat.

A computer check determined that the weapon had been reported as stolen by the Rock Hill Police Department.

The peek behind the window resulted in charges of illegal window tint, unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of stolen property for the driver, Traevon T. Farmer, 20, of Walterboro.

Police shut down chase

Two Walterboro Police Department officers were patrolling in the 500 block of Robertson Boulevard Aug. 2 at about 5 p.m. when they reportedly saw a motorcycle shoot out of a business parking lot and cross two lanes of traffic, allegedly coming close to causing an accident.

The motorcyclist reportedly continued his high rate of speed, turning westbound on Bells Highway. When the motorcyclist spotted the trailing cruiser, he reportedly increased his speed. The officers turned on their blue lights.

The cyclist weaved in and out of traffic on Bells Highway and turned onto the southbound entrance to I-95, his speed now reaching 100 miles per hour.

The decision was made to end the chase due to safety concerns.

In addition to the safety issues, officers decided to break off the chase because they have a pretty good idea who was piloting the motorcycle. They expect they will have a chance to catch him later.