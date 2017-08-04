County, city councils set joint meeting Aug. 9 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:25 am

The members of the Walterboro and Colleton County councils will get together Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m. for a joint council session.

Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin told council at the July 25 meeting that Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari had contacted him about scheduling the joint session.

Periodically, the two governing bodies get together to discuss issues of interest to both the city and county.

Griffin said the city sought the meeting to discuss parking issues stemming from the city’s plan to turn a vacant South Jefferies Boulevard commercial building into the Walterboro Discovery Center.

The proposed location for the discovery center is at 100 S. Jefferies Boulevard; the building abuts the county’s parking lot.

n An agreement between the county and the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice concerning the housing and detention of juveniles was renewed.

n Council approved accepting a $75,000 grant from the Rural Infrastructure Fund to be used to fund infrastructure work for economic development projects and a grant of $33,950 from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Services’ Waste Tire/Automobile Dismantler Recycling Grant.

n Council approved purchasing a Kenworth truck with an Ox body dump bed for $153,000 from Worldwide Equipment of South Carolina, the lone bidder. The truck will be used by the county’s roads and bridges department.

n Council approved naming Colleton County School District Adult Education Director Chris Horvath as its education representative on the Lowcountry Workforce Investment Board and Kevin Pak, owner of Pak Net LLC, as the county’s business representative on the board.

n Approval was given to advertise for residents to fill vacancies on Keep Colleton Beautiful, Colleton County Commission of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Colleton County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Colleton Memorial Library Board of Trustees, Colleton County Planning Commission, Colleton County Resource and Development Board and Board of Assessment Appeals.