Cougars hold opening day practice | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 10:02 am

Colleton County will open the 2017-18 season at home Friday Aug. 18 against West Ashley.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar football team began the quest to put its mark on Region VIII-AAAA during the first official practice of 2017-18 last Friday at CCHS. The Cougars’ practice field was not unlike most public high schools on South Carolina High School League’s opening day — a busy place.

According to the Cougar’s Head Football Coach Coby Peeler, nearly 90 players dressed out from grades 9-12 during the first two days of fall practice.

“We are extremely excited with where we are right now,” said Peeler. “We’ve got tons of work to do, but feel we’re already way ahead of where we were in the spring. Guys are starting to buy in and understand what we are trying to do.”

The Cougars will have a week of work before they test out just how much they’ve accomplished in the first week of practice when they travel to Goose Creek on Friday morning for a 10 a.m. scrimmage against the 5-A Stratford Knights.

“We are going to know a lot more about where we are on Friday,” said Coach Peeler.

Colleton County is nearing completion of its football staff for the upcoming season, Peeler said. Chris Lewis, in place since the spring, has been named the offensive coordinator and will oversee the quarterbacks. Scott Bowers, returning to coaching for Colleton County, has been named the defensive coordinator and will handle the inside linebackers. Also returning, Scott Wheeler will be charged with wide receivers and video, while Perry Smalls will coach the running backs. Brian Reid returns to work with his kicking staff and Darryl Campbell will handle the JV skill players.

New additions to the staff include: Courtney Singleton (secondary), Josh Giusto (strength and conditioning and offensive line), Simeon Hammonds (offensive linebackers) and Nick Jones.

The Cougars have two additional scrimmages lined up, traveling to Carolina Forest, Wednesday Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and to Wando, Friday Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

