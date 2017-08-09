Cougars continue to establish run, create balance | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 9:48 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougars traveled to Stratford High School Friday morning for a scrimmage against the Region VII-AAAAA Knights. The Cougars picked up a 21-19 win over the Knights in the second half of the nearly two-and-a-half-hour scrimmage. For the first hour of the scrimmage, both Colleton County and Stratford used the field for scripted teaching, followed by two 12-minute quarters in a game-like setting.

The Cougars finished Friday with 301 yards rushing on 45 carries and were 15-26 passing for 236 yards. Craig Grant led the way with three rushing and two passing touchdowns. Trakell Murray and Tristian Nieves added touchdowns for the Cougars.

“Friday’s scrimmage went well,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “We started out kind of slow, but picked up the pace in the second half. We did a lot of teaching in the first half of the scrimmage then handled the field as if it were a game for the remainder of the morning.

“Our offensive line and running backs did extremely well,” said Peeler. “Craig Grant threw the ball very well and we had a couple of great runs. But, we do have to work on improving ball security. The defense played very physical, but didn’t always wrap up particularly well and had too many busted assignments. Overall, the effort was good on defense. We just need to clean up our mistakes.”

Offensive Coordinator Chris Lewis was pleased with the continued improvement of the offensive unit. “Tyrese Pressey and Nick Wilkey did a good job running the ball today,” said Lewis. “I am happy with the way our offensive line played — they continue to improve each day. Jermari Stephens had a few big catches, and De’iajae Ferguson and Javon Williams played well at first look as well.

“This week we’ll continue to focus on ball security and fundamentals,” said Lewis. “Our starting defense played fairly well but came up with two or three fumbles. We coughed up one on a long run, so we’ll look to eliminate those mistakes and get better each day we’re on the field.”

The Cougars have two additional scrimmages lined up traveling to Carolina Forest, Wednesday Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. and to Wando, Friday Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. They will open the 2017-18 season at home Friday Aug. 18 against West Ashley.