Cougar Football to go Facebook LIVE | Sports | The Press and Standard

Cougar Football to go Facebook LIVE

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Football broadcast is back for the 2017 season, but will be using a different medium to bring its listeners the live play-by-play broadcast on Friday evenings. Greg Pryor and “Coach” Joe Ritter Jr. will once again wear the headsets for Cougar Football and will Facebook LIVE the audio feed for the game.

Cougar Football Facebook LIVE will broadcast the pregame show with Cindy Crosby and “Coach” beginning at 7 p.m., followed by play-by-play action at the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The decision to utilize Facebook LIVE was made following the sale of local radio station, i93.7 to Apex Broadcasting, Inc. “Following the sale of our local radio station, we knew we would no longer have an outlet to broadcast Friday night football games for Colleton County High School,” said Pryor. “At the suggestion of our faithful listeners, we decided to give broadcasting live on Facebook a try during a recent scrimmage and it worked great.”

To listen to the Cougar Football broadcast on Facebook, you will need to request to join the public group “Colleton County High School Football Live” and be added.