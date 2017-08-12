Cottageville woman killed in crash | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 12, 2017 10:36 am
A Cottageville woman was killed in a one-car crash in the Cottageville
area early Saturday morning.
Colleton County Deputy Coroner Richard Carter reports that Jennifer
Loren Muckenfuss, 29, of 384 Mulberry Lane in Cottageville was
pronounced dead Saturday at 2:38 a.m. in the Emergency Department of
Colleton Medical Center.
Carter said that she will undergo an autopsy at the forensic unit of
the Medical University of South Carolina.
According to Lance Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina
Highway Patrol the accident occurred Saturday at approximately 1:30
a.m. on Red Oak Road, near Rebel Lane.
The car had been traveling east on Red Oak Lane when it ran off the
roadway and struck a tree.
The accident is still under investigation by the highway patrol.
