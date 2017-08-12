Cottageville woman killed in crash | News | The Press and Standard

A Cottageville woman was killed in a one-car crash in the Cottageville

area early Saturday morning.

Colleton County Deputy Coroner Richard Carter reports that Jennifer

Loren Muckenfuss, 29, of 384 Mulberry Lane in Cottageville was

pronounced dead Saturday at 2:38 a.m. in the Emergency Department of

Colleton Medical Center.

Carter said that she will undergo an autopsy at the forensic unit of

the Medical University of South Carolina.

According to Lance Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina

Highway Patrol the accident occurred Saturday at approximately 1:30

a.m. on Red Oak Road, near Rebel Lane.

The car had been traveling east on Red Oak Lane when it ran off the

roadway and struck a tree.

The accident is still under investigation by the highway patrol.