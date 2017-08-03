Cottageville man arrested | News | The Press and Standard

A Cottageville man was taken into custody the afternoon of Aug. 2, charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Ricky Devon Edwards Jr., 36, of Cottageville was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The arrest stems from a series of incidents reportedly involving a minor child that occurred last year during Hurricane Matthew.

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were contacted approximately three weeks ago and advised of the allegations against Edwards.

The on-going investigation has revealed enough supportive evidence to levy the current charge and arrest of Edwards.

Edwards is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.