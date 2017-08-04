Cottageville holds Public Safety Expo | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 4, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:20 am
The public turned out for a Public Safety Expo on July 29 at Cottageville Town Hall. Participating agencies included the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Walterboro and Cottageville police departments, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and CARE Flight, a medical air transport service based at Colleton Medical Center. Above, Levi Murphy proudly displays the sign he received from SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. At left are Cottageville officers Police Capt. Thomas Herring, Major Chris Lovelace, Lt. Shannon Dildine, Chief Jeffery Cook and Pvt. Raymond Colson.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.