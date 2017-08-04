Cottageville holds Public Safety Expo | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:20 am

The public turned out for a Public Safety Expo on July 29 at Cottageville Town Hall. Participating agencies included the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Walterboro and Cottageville police departments, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and CARE Flight, a medical air transport service based at Colleton Medical Center. Above, Levi Murphy proudly displays the sign he received from SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. At left are Cottageville officers Police Capt. Thomas Herring, Major Chris Lovelace, Lt. Shannon Dildine, Chief Jeffery Cook and Pvt. Raymond Colson.