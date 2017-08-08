Cottageville cops to read to kids on Wednesday | News | The Press and Standard

Cottageville police are hosting the second annual ‘Cops Reading to Kids’ event at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Cottageville Town Hall in council chambers. Kids of all ages are welcome. The event is designed to combat the reduction in reading skills experienced by many young students during summer vacation.

The sixth annual “Kids & Cops Car Wash” is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m.-noon, next to Cottageville Express on Main Street. Hosted by the Cottageville Police Department, the car wash is free but donations of money and school supplies will be accepted. All donations will help purchase school supplies for Colleton County students.