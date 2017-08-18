Cottageville cops read to kids, sponsor car wash | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:54 am

Photos by Julie S. Hoff

Cottageville Police last week hosted the second annual ‘Cops Reading to Kids’ at Town Hall. The event was started after an officer’s mother, a teacher, mentioned that many young students lose reading skills during summer vacation. Pictured are Chief Jeffery Cook and his daughter, Abigail, 4. The sixth annual “Kids & Cops Car Wash” took place Aug. 12, also sponsored by Cottageville police. The event was free but donations of cash and school supplies were accepted. All money collected is used to buy school supplies for Colleton County students.