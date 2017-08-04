Contractors named for airport and rec center projects | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:30 am

Colleton County Council members cleared the way for county officials to handle the final details on two Capital Project Sales Tax construction contracts during their July 25 meeting.

Anson Construction Company, Inc. was selected to handle water and wastewater improvements at the Lowcountry Regional Airport. There were five bidders on the construction project. Anson submitted a low bid of $1,432,986.

County officials will have to negotiate the specifics of the contract and then receive contract approval from federal officials before awarding the contract.

The county is using $700,000 from the Capital Project Sales Tax revenue, a federal Economic Development Act grant of $780,000 and a federal Rural Improvement Grant of $500,000 to cover the cost of the work.

Council members also gave county officials the go-ahead to negotiate a contract with IP Builders Inc. to handle the renovation and expansion of the recreation center at ACE Basin Sports Complex at 280 Recreation Lane.

Three companies bid on the project with the Walterboro-based company determined to be the lowest bidder at a base price of $3,613,544.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin said that IP Builders’ bid was approximately $400,000 over the cost estimate. During the contact negotiations, Griffin said, the county will work with the construction company to prune costs.

The Capital Projects Sales Tax increase approved by voters in November of 2015 listed the expansion as one of the projects to be undertaken with the revenue generated by the one-cent sales tax increase.

The list of projects, which was required to be part of the ballot language when the issue went to the voters, called for $3,220,000 to be assigned to handle the recreation center work.

If more construction funding is needed, the money would come from the Accommodations Tax Fund. Griffin added that some of the proceeds from the sale of timber from the recreation center complex could also be used to cover the construction cost.

The project calls for the existing 16,802-square-foot facility to be renovated.

The size of the complex will increase by another 12,949 square-feet of new construction that will provide a new fitness center, basketball court-gym and office space.