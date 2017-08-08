Community Appreciation Day planned Aug. 10 | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 8, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 4:21 pm
A Community Appreciation Day will be held at Kindred Home Health, 415 Robertson Blvd., on August 10 from 4-7:30 p.m. Free snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, hamburgers, hotdogs and drinks will be available.
