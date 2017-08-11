Comicon 2017 | Photos | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:34 am

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

A little rain didn’t deter superheroes and their admirers from attending the Colleton County Memorial Library’s second annual Lowcountry Giga-Toshou-Con on Saturday.

“The Comicon was a smashing success!! I couldn’t be more grateful for the community support. A special thanks to all of our sponsors, vendors, and library staff,” said Library Director Carl Coffin. “Without their support, the 2017 Lowcountry Giga-Toshou-Con would not have happened. Thank you!!”

