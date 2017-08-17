Colleton’s oldest black church celebrates 150th year | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

St. Peter’s African Methodist Episcopal Church has stood as a testament of the faith and perseverance of its parishioners for 150 years.

On the afternoon of Aug. 20, that faith and perseverance will be celebrated.

St. Peter’s A.M.E. came into being in 1867, the first black congregation in Colleton County. Because it was the first black church, the first congregation numbered 115 families among its parishioners.

Now, St. Peter’s has 120 parishioners on its roster. “We are a small church, but very unique in its own way. We appreciate what it has stood for over these years,” said St. Peter’s pastor, the Rev. Leon Maxwell.

“Part of St. Peter’s uniqueness is that it has been in one location for 150 years — the church never moved,” Maxwell added. Through the decades, St. Peter’s has been firmly rooted at the intersection of Wichman and Fishburne streets.

The congregation received the deed and title of the land in 1875; just four years later, the church was destroyed as a cyclone wove a path of death and destruction through Walterboro.

Parishioners immediately got to work rebuilding their place of worship, replacing the destroyed church with a glimmering white Gothic Revival-style house of worship featuring a square, four-sectioned tower rising from the gable-roofed body and a pyramidal steeple.

Maxwell said that Sunday’s celebration is as much about the faith and fortitude of the parishioners who constructed the church and the parishioners who over the years have labored to maintain it, as it is about the historic significance of the building.

Often, Maxwell uses the history of St. Peter’s in his message to the parishioners. “I tell congregation ‘look at what they did 150 years ago — it is something of great significance.’” He said the current parishioners seek to emulate “that kind of fortitude and trust in God.”

Maxwell said every time he opens the front door and enters the church, he is struck by the history of the church he has shepherded for the past seven and one-half years.

“I have enjoyed being at the church and learning about it,” Maxwell said. “The more you learn about the church, the more you appreciate being here … to have a role in continuing to preserve this piece of history.”

“It is amazing that St. Peter’s is on the National Registry of Historic Places,” he added. St. Peter’s is part of the National Registry’s Walterboro Historic District, a group of 50 historical significant homes, churches and public buildings.

Being part of the district requires that the parishioners maintain historical significance of the exterior of the church.

The parishioners, he said, have also strived to maintain the interior of the church as it was when it was first built.

When it came time to bring electricity to the church, when the decision was made to provide air conditioning, the parishioners strived to ensure that those modern improvements were added with a minimum amount of change to the historic building.

“This church has not been changed or redesigned,” Maxwell said. “They have not made any cosmetic changes to the interior.

“The Board of Church Leaders very much involved in keeping and maintaining the church and the integrity of the history of the church,” Maxwell said. The decisions made concerning the church are never made by just the pastor or the official board. When the board discusses a maintenance issue, he said, “they take it to congregation — we vote in a very democratic society. We want them to have an active part in decision making.”

Every year, Maxwell said, there is a possibility that he will be assigned to another church. Movement of ministers has lessened over the years, as church officials have come to recognize that “a pastor needs time to build relationships within the church and within the community.”

Maxwell said he hopes that to remain at St. Peter’s until it is time for him to retire from the ministry. “I cherish the opportunity to be the pastor of St. Peters: to care for the parishioners, the church’s property and the people in the community.

“Colleton County is rich with history, this is just a small part of it, but we love the small part we have,” Maxwell said.

Join the celebration

St. Peter’s A.M.E. Church congregation invites area residents to join in the celebration of the church’s 150th anniversary.

“We want to invite the community to the observances,” St. Peter’s pastor, the Rev. Leon Maxwell advised.

The celebration began Wednesday at 7 p.m. with members of the Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonboro coming to St. Peter’s to join in the worship service.

Thursday at 7 p.m., members of Walterboro’s Saint Center Ministry join the St. Peter’s congregation and Friday at 7 p.m., the members of St. Peter’s Church will welcome members of Greater Howard A.M.E. Church from Huger.

The celebration concludes on Sunday at 4 p.m. when the Rev. Joseph Darby, presiding elder of the A.M.E. Beaufort District, will lead the church service.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young will attend the service to present a municipal proclamation honoring the church on its 150th anniversary and other governmental leaders are expected to offer their recognition of the church’s milestone.