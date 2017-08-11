Colleton Center undergoing renovations | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:42 am

By JEAN HARRIGAL

Colleton Center director

The Colleton Center, home of the historic Hampton Street Auditorium, is now undergoing long-awaited major renovations. This project moves the organization on its way to accomplishing the mission of renovating and preserving the historic building.

The work will encompass the historic Hampton Street Auditorium and the gallery, as well as other parts of the building impacting the use of the auditorium. There will be construction of new ADA entrances, seating areas and restrooms; installation of new window and stage draperies; design and addition of new sound and light systems; and provision of many cosmetic improvements such as new carpeting, paint, and floor refinishing. In addition new HVAC units and expanded general restroom facilities will be added. To meet fire safety regulations, a sprinkler system will also be installed.

The tenants of the Colleton Center areas affected by the project have been temporarily relocated. Part-time Director Jean Harrigal, the Center’s only staff member, is currently housed at Clemson Extension, 611 Black Street, in room 405. The center’s telephone number, 843-549-8360, has remained unchanged.

The Colleton Children’s Theatre, which typically performs its yearly show at the Center, is seeking an alternative location for their production in February of 2018. Their costume and prop shop is still located at the Colleton Center.

The Colleton Empty Bowls program has suspended sessions for the duration of the project, but will hold one lunch and dinner on Tuesday Nov. 14 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

LifeSong Church is presently offering their interdenominational services at 237 Oakland Drive in Walterboro at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Studio With A Heart, which occupies two classrooms, will be offering Soul Collage classes again next spring. The dance studio will also reopen with new activities and classes at the completion of the construction.

The renovation project, located at 494 Hampton Street, is one of 13 projects made possible with funding from Colleton County’s one-cent sales tax referendum passed in November 2014.

Tracy Johnston, board chair, said, “We are truly grateful to the community for supporting the referendum. The Colleton Center is a great asset for our area.”

The Colleton Center, a 501C (3) organization, will reopen in the spring of 2018 and resume its mission to develop a premiere arts and civic center, sponsor and present arts and educational performances and events, and provide low cost studio space for the use of artists in pursuing their chosen media — all in order to serve the interests and talents of the diverse Lowcounty residents and visitors. The Colleton Center board and staff ask everyone to “Take part in the arts!”