Clemson Club sends off students in style | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The local Clemson Club held a send-off last week for students in the community attending Clemson in the upcoming academic year. The event, hosted by Josh and Rebecca White at the Hale Shop on Green Pond Highway, gave students and their parents the opportunity to interact with current students and alumni.

In addition to fellowship, students, families and club members enjoyed a rice pilaf prepared by Paul Pye and a Clemson cake made by Shelley Thomas, while watching a replay of the 2017 College Football National Championship in which Clemson beat Alabama, 35-31, in a game for the ages.

According to Thomas, the goal of the club is not only to support the Tigers throughout the football season, but to lend support and encouragement to students attending Clemson University.

“We are working to renew the energy of the Clemson Club along with further promoting the student’s excitement about attending the university,” said Thomas. “The money we raise as a club goes toward a scholarship awarded to a Colleton County resident who is attending Clemson. We don’t select the recipient of the scholarship; instead, the college makes the selection for the club.”

The Clemson Club is currently accepting new memberships to grow the scholarship fund. The group typically gathers throughout the football season for away games at a local restaurant to watch the games. The cost to join the Clemson Club is $20 for a family or $15 for an individual membership. To join, interested fans may contact Jim Nolte, president, or Sam Hazel, membership chairperson.