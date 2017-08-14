Classifieds | Board Vacancies | The Press and Standard

BOARD VACANCIES

Colleton County Council wishes to announce the following Board Vacancies:

Keep Colleton Beautiful Three Vacancies

Colleton County Commission of Alcohol & Drug Abuse Two Vacancies

Colleton County Board of Disabilities One Vacancy

Colleton County Planning Commission 1 Vacancy

Colleton County Board of Adjustment & Appeals (Bldg. Dept.) 1 Vacancy

Colleton County Resource & Development 1 Vacancy

Colleton County Memorial Library Board of Trustees 2 Vacancies

Colleton County Board of Assessment Appeals 2 Vacancies (1 un-expired term)

Anyone interested in volunteering to serve on one of these Boards should contact Ruth Mayer, Colleton County Clerk to Council, at 843-549-1725, for an application. An application must be submitted with a resume to, P.O. Box 157, Walterboro, SC 29488 no later than Friday, August 25, 2017.