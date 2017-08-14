Classifieds | Board Vacancies | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | August 14, 2017 4:46 pm
BOARD VACANCIES
Colleton County Council wishes to announce the following Board Vacancies:
Keep Colleton Beautiful Three Vacancies
Colleton County Commission of Alcohol & Drug Abuse Two Vacancies
Colleton County Board of Disabilities One Vacancy
Colleton County Planning Commission 1 Vacancy
Colleton County Board of Adjustment & Appeals (Bldg. Dept.) 1 Vacancy
Colleton County Resource & Development 1 Vacancy
Colleton County Memorial Library Board of Trustees 2 Vacancies
Colleton County Board of Assessment Appeals 2 Vacancies (1 un-expired term)
Anyone interested in volunteering to serve on one of these Boards should contact Ruth Mayer, Colleton County Clerk to Council, at 843-549-1725, for an application. An application must be submitted with a resume to, P.O. Box 157, Walterboro, SC 29488 no later than Friday, August 25, 2017.
