Sparta Live

Classifieds | Board Vacancies | The Press and Standard

by | August 14, 2017 4:46 pm

BOARD VACANCIES 

Colleton County Council wishes to announce the following Board Vacancies:

Keep Colleton Beautiful                                                                                                        Three Vacancies

Colleton County Commission of Alcohol & Drug Abuse                                                Two Vacancies

Colleton County Board of Disabilities                                                                                One Vacancy

Colleton County Planning Commission                                                                             1 Vacancy

Colleton County Board of Adjustment & Appeals (Bldg. Dept.)                                   1 Vacancy

Colleton County Resource & Development                                                                       1 Vacancy

Colleton County Memorial Library Board of Trustees                                                   2 Vacancies

Colleton County Board of Assessment Appeals                                                                2 Vacancies (1 un-expired term)

Anyone interested in volunteering to serve on one of these Boards should contact Ruth Mayer, Colleton County Clerk to Council, at 843-549-1725, for an application. An application must be submitted with a resume to, P.O. Box 157, Walterboro, SC 29488 no later than Friday, August 25, 2017.

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Walterboro Live