City police searching for suspect in hit-and-run | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:00 am

Walterboro police are continuing to investigate an apparent hit-and-run accident that resulted in serious injuries to a Walterboro woman.

Members of the city police department and an ambulance crew from Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the 300 block of Francis Street July 29 at about 4 a.m. when a passerby reported finding the 56-year-old woman lying in the roadway.

Police arriving on the scene found the woman bleeding from several head injuries and with multiple fractures.

Paramedics began treating the woman for multiple injuries while calling for more assistance at the scene and alerting the medical emergency helicopter crew stationed at Colleton Medical Center. She was placed in an ambulance with additional paramedics continuing treatment while being transported to the helipad at the medical center. She was then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Tuesday afternoon, she was listed in critical condition in Trident Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Walterboro Police Department investigators at 843-549-1811.