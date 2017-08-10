City hears about splash pad, reduces tax millage to 86.4 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:38 am

Walterboro resident Eddie Rumfelt submitted his plan and petition for a splash pad and skate park in Walterboro to Walterboro City Council at last week’s meeting.

Rumfelt compiled all the information he could find on the benefits, building costs and maintenance expenses, as well as possible funding sources, for the new park, he said.

His proposal is for the city to buy 5-8 acres and build both a slightly more elaborate splash pad than the one planned at the Recreation Center, with the addition of a skate park with parking and restrooms. “Many small cities are finding the funds through various parks and recreation grants, local business sponsorships and even community fundraising to build these types of parks,” he said.

Rumfelt’s proposal is “nothing too extravagant. Just something here in Walterboro for the kids to do — that’s the really big need right now,” he said.

Anyone interested in the project can sign a petition supporting the park at https://www.change.org/p/ask-the-city-of-walterboro-to-work-with-citizens-to-build-a-splash-pad-skate-park.

In other business:

• Council approved setting the local option sales tax credit factor at .001593 for the coming year.

• A reduction in the millage rate from 88 mills to 86.4 mills was approved. The state requires that municipalities reevaluate their millage rate after any reassessment of property values, which happens every five years, said City Manager Jeff Molinari.

• Approval was given to new financial policies affecting budgeting, debt management, transfers, tax and disclosure compliance, grants, investments and cash management for the general fund and enterprise fund (for the water and sewer utility system.) The new policies are required to bring the local policies in line with state requirements.

• Mayor Bill Young read a resolution honoring the 150th anniversary of St. Peter’s C.M.E. Church. The church, established in 1867, is the oldest black congregation in Colleton County.

• Recommendations for funding by the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee were approved as follows: Walterboro Tourism Commission, 30% tourism funding, $60,000; Colleton Museum and Farmers Market Festival of Trees, $3,000; Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society’s Holiday Tour of Homes, $3,000; CCHAPS’ Front Porch Phantoms, $3,000; S.C. Artisan Center, marketing and promotions, $14,600; Walterboro Tourism Commission’s Walterboro Criterium, $16,500; Colleton County Rice Festival, $17,500; City of Walterboro local billboard program, $21,000; Walterboro Tourism Commissions, Walterboro Rocks and digital ads, $60,000.

• The purchase of a new grapple truck for the public works department was approved. The 2018 Freightliner M2-106 will be purchased for $144,951.82 from Triple T Freightliner in Summerville.

• The Walterboro Police Department will get two new vehicles. A new patrol car will be purchased for $41,698.13 and a new administrative vehicle for $28,180.16 from the low bidder, Butler Dodge of Beaufort. Both cars will be 2017 Dodge Chargers.

• Approval was given to purchase a new tractor package for the Parks and Recreation Department. Low bidder was Blanchard Equipment Company in St. George at $33,642 for a John Deer 4404M compact utility tractor with a front end loader, rotary cutter, trailer and box blade.

• A request to close streets for a Prayer Walk for Schools on Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. was approved. The event is sponsored by the Colleton Baptist Association, where the walk will begin and continue to the school district office.

• Street closures were also approved for the fifth annual Ireland Creek Bridge Run on Sept. 28 from 5-7 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Walterboro Rotary Club.

• Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari recognized Michelle Strickland, tourism director, for her efforts in securing a $200,000 grant for the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary Discovery Center.

• He also congratulated Amy Risher and the city’s finance department for receiving an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada. The award is the highest presented in governmental financial reporting.

• Council took no action in executive session on dispatch services, the consideration of purchase of property in the I-95 Business Loop Project Phase 1B or appointment of a city attorney.