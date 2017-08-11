Charging station added at Colleton Medical Center | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 10, 2017 at 8:31 am

ANOTHER CHARGING STATION. Colleton Medical Center now has a charging station for electronic devices, courtesy of the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency. CCEPA is installing the charging stations throughout the county through a grant from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (FEMA). Stations are also located at the Walterboro Welcome Center and Colleton County Dept. of Social Services. Preparing for any disaster makes sense and with these tools. Colleton residents will be able to be informed and receive information on planning ahead and Colleton County will be ready for any imminent disaster, said Sirena Memminger of CCEPA. From left are CMC CEO Jimmy Hiott with Suzanne Gant and Sirena Memminger of CCEPA.