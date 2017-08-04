CCMS schedule pickup to be Aug. 10 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 10:57 am

Students and parents may pick up their students’ schedules and pay fees at Colleton County Middle School on Thursday Aug. 10, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Students and parents may meet their teachers at Colleton County Middle School during the following times:

• Sixth Grade: Upstairs on Wednesday Aug. 16, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

• Sixth Grade: Downstairs on Thursday Aug. 17, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m

• Seventh and Eighth Grades on Thursday, Aug. 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For further information, please call the front office at 843-782-0040, extension 22528.

Elementary schools Back to School Nights will be Thursday Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m. with schedule pickup and fee day on Aug. 10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Colleton County High School Back to School night Thursday Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Meet the Cougars Night for all students will be held in the gym.