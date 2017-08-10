CCHS issues message regarding game safety | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 9:43 am

Colleton County High School will kick off its 2017 football season Friday Aug. 18 at Cougar Stadium against West Ashley. As a reminder to CCHS fans:

• Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult to enter the game and at all times during the game.

• Loitering is not permitted inside or outside of the stadium at any time.

• Smoking is prohibited in the stadium as well as on the school grounds.

• Only authorized individuals are allowed on the field and in the field house before, during and after the game.

• No passes out of the game will be issued at any time.

• Security representatives will be posted throughout the stadium and can offer assistance if needed during the game.