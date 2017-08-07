CCHS details incoming freshman information

Colleton County High School will welcome the freshman class on the first day of school, Tuesday, August 22.

“We are excited about the incoming freshman and their transition from middle school to high school,” said Dr. Melissa Crosby, principal of CCHS. “The beginning of their high school year can be filled with challenges and opportunities, but through collaborative efforts, we can make this a smooth transition and a gratifying experience.”

To make sure incoming freshman are well-prepared, CCHS released the following information to ease the transition from middle school to high school:

– In accordance with state law, attendance is mandatory on the first day of school, Tuesday, August 22, 2017, or their schedule will be dropped.

– Summer Reading: All rising freshman who will be taking English I or English II are required to read a novel and complete a project. Additional information about the project will be provided after students are assigned an English teacher and begin the course. A list of accepted novels was provided in a letter to incoming freshman.

– Freshman Transition Orientation: There will be an orientation for all incoming freshman on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center at CCHS and will conclude at 1 p.m. All freshman are encouraged to attend. Various sessions will be held throughout the day, during which information will be given to students to set the foundation for their high school career. A parent session will be available to learn more about CCHS and freshman expectations. A tour of CCHS will be given and lunch will be provided.

– Schedule Pick Up: Class schedules will be issued during freshman orientation. Students will also be able to purchase a locker for a $15 fee.

– Open House/Meet the Cougars Night: Thursday, August 17 at CCHS at 6 p.m. in the Cougar Gym. This is a very informative meeting for both students and parents during which procedures for the first day of school will be discussed. Students and parents will have the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, along with visiting classrooms.