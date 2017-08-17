CCHS Booster Club announces membership drive | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:36 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Athletic Booster Club recently announced details for its annual membership drive in advance of the 2017-18 school term. Funds raised by the organization are used entirely to benefit CCHS athletics such as helping with athletic equipment purchases, student-athlete recognitions, senior recognitions or a meal for student-athletes before a sporting event,

The CCHS Athletic Booster Club is a non-profit, parent-run, volunteer organization that now donates 100% of the money raised back into the athletic programs at CCHS. The mission statement is to “encourage, support, and promote all CCHS athletic programs by bridging the gap between the available school sports budget and the money needed by CCHS athletic teams.”

“The organization serves to encourage, promote, service and support all athletic programs and related activities at Colleton County High School,” said Daniel Cox, president of the CCHS Athletic Booster Club. “A strong athletic booster club will help to continue the outstanding sports programs that have become a Cougar tradition. Support of the efforts of the Booster Club would be appreciated. Membership is open to any adult or business agreeing to support the purpose of the organization.”

The Booster Club Membership is $35 and includes the following: one Booster Club parking pass ($10 each for additional pass), special CCHS Cougar Pride decal, three free drinks at concessions, one free entry to winter/spring sporting event, opportunity to pre-purchase game tickets, automatically entry in home football game raffles held during the first and second quarter, name listed on local printed ads, 10% discount on all apparel purchased from the Booster Club and an invitation to the “Cougar Pride Tailgate” planned for pregame before the televised home football game (subject to weather).

A Super Booster Membership costs $100 for a member and $75 for each additional member and includes all the benefits of the Booster Club Membership package, tickets for all home football games and reserved chair seating in the booster section.

For more information or to join the CCHS Athletic Booster Club, contact CCHS Booster Club President Daniel Cox at dcox@gulbrandsen.com or Diane Judy, treasurer, at Judy_margaret@yahoo.com or at 843.908.5127.