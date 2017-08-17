Carolina wins Braggers Cup tourney | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 17, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 12:34 pm
Colleton County Gamecock Club board members Brantley Strickland, Lori Beard and Tiger Martin pose with the Braggers Cup trophy after the Gamecock Club defeated the Clemson Club 7.5-3.5 Friday Aug. 11 at Dogwood Hills. Both clubs raised more than $1,000 with the event.
