Calling all candidates: Elections could be held in four communities | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:34 am

Four Colleton County communities could draw voters to the polls for the Nov. 7 General Election.

Voters in Walterboro, Edisto Beach, Cottageville and Lodge could be voting on council positions. Lodge voters could also be voting for mayor.

Those communities will drop off the ballot if none of the incumbents are challenged. Two years ago, the elections in Walterboro, Cottageville and Lodge were cancelled because there were no contested races.

In Walterboro, council seats held by Jimmy Syfrett, James Broderick and Tom Lohr are up for re-election.

Candidate filing for Walterboro will begin on Aug. 30 at 8 a.m. and run until Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. Statements of candidacy have to be filed with Walterboro Clerk Betty Hudson at the City Hall during regular business hours.

The fee to run for mayor is $509.24 and to run for council is $254.60. The fee represents one percent of the total salary for the four-year term of municipal offices.

Cottageville Council members Charles Hudson and Yvonne Alvarado will be up for re-election on the November ballot.

That filing deadline begins at noon on Aug 16 and will close at noon on Aug 25.

Candidates may file at the Cottageville Municipal Complex at 72 Salley Ackerman Dr. in Cottageville. A $50 filing fee is charged.

In Lodge, the posts held by Mayor Larry Carter Sr. and council members Brenda Connelly and Christy Terri are slated to be on the ballot.

The filing period opens noon Aug. 16 and ends noon at Aug. 25. Candidates may file at the Voter Registration and Elections Office at 2471 Jefferies Highway in Walterboro. There is no fee.

Edisto Beach voters will find the council seats currently held by Susan Hornsby and Patti Smyer on the ballot.

The filing deadline for the Edisto Beach races will end Aug. 24.

Although the statements of candidacy have to be filed in the communities, candidates can obtain the necessary form on line by visiting www.SCVotes.org/candidate information.

All candidates must also file the Statement of Economic Interest and Campaign Disclosure forms with the State Ethics Commission. These forms must be completed online at www.ethics.sc.gov.