Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death | Crime | The Press and Standard

Boyfriend arrested in woman's death

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:38 am

The man who called law enforcement reporting his girlfriend had been shot by an intruder on the evening of Aug. 9 has been charged in connection with her death.

Khilil Nirek Morgan, 23, of 25 Twin Oaks Lane, was arrested on a charge of murder by an investigator with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of Aug. 10.

He is charged in connection with the death of Tahara Crosby, 24, of the same address.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey pronounced Crosby dead at her home Aug. 9 at 9:50 p.m., approximately an hour after Morgan called the dispatch center to report the shooting.

Harvey said that Morgan died as a result of a single gunshot to the head.

When law enforcement arrived at the home, they found Crosby on the kitchen floor.

Morgan told deputies that a light-skinned black male in a red t-shirt ran in and tried to rob him, then shot his girlfriend and fled on foot.

He also told 911 operators both of his legs were broken, so it took him 15-20 minutes to get to the phone. The call for assistance came into the dispatch center at 8:55 p.m.

According to the arrest report, investigators allege that Morgan’s version of the incident did not coincide with the evidence at the scene.

At a bond hearing, Morgan was ordered held without bond.

After the hearing, he was transferred to the Charleston County Detention Center because of his medical needs.