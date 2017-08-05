Belk holds Back-To-School Kidfest | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 5, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:45 am
Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE
Belk held its annual Back-To-School Kids Fest Saturday at the local store on Bells Highway. Kids of all ages got to model this year’s back-to-school fashions for the crowd.
