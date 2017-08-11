Band members attend camps | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:56 am

Several Colleton County High School Band of Blue members attended band camps this summer.

Drum Majors Miriam Yale, Hunter Pinckney and Megan Newton — along with Cody Dalton, William Finigan and Michaela Bennett — spent several days at the Western Carolina University Summer Band Symposium. The week-long camp was July 9-13 and featured many nationally known music educators and band instructors. Students also attended a workshop with the Drum and Bugle Corps “Carolina Crown.”

Band of Blue members Jim Bunton, Maria Manaeva, Austin Ballew, Jacob Havers, Tylan Gant, Cassidy Carter, Anthony Crimely, Sydney Wolfe, Lexi Lee, Robert Dent, Shakayla Gill, Taylor Fussell, Makayla Smith, Felecity Steward and Pricsilla Chapman attended the Band Leadership Training workshop presented by Vivace Productions at Nation Ford High School on July 13 in Fort Mill. Band members were involved in a leadership workshop with John Villelo and nationally known leadership clinician, Dr. Tim Lautzenheiser from Attitude Concepts Today. The clinic involved 100 high school band leadership candidates from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Also, Colleton County High School Band of Blue Color Guard member Caitlin Crosby completed the 2017 Charles Towne Independent Spin Clinic at White Knoll High School. The clinic event was held on Saturday June 24 with many high school guard members from around South Carolina in attendance. The guard members were placed in different ability groups based on their experience. They were taught routines on dance, rifle, flag and sabre. They also focused on body and movement.

The Band of Blue has announced its 2017 fall half time production as “The Lost Boy.” The marching show will feature music written by Frank Sullivan and Bill Locklear. Sullivan wrote part of this show in 2016 for the Wylie (TX) High School Band, while Lockear arranged the second half of the show from drum corps Phantom Regiment and Blue Knights. “The Lost Boy” is about Peter Pan and the Lost Boys missing their mother. Wendy and Captain Hook are also part of the show along with some iconic props.

The opener has music from Ruth B. and Sir Malcom Arnold’s “Vivace” from the Four Scottish Dances. The ballad is the music from the hymn “I’m Dreaming of Home” from the movie “Jeaux Noel.” The drum solo is an original composition by Austin Sanders. The closing is from Adam Watts’ “I’m Alive” and Eric Whitacre’s “Fly to Paradise.”

This show has great music and will be very challenging visually. The Band of Blue is always pushing the creative button and being very innovative!” said director Tom Finigan.

The Band of Blue had pre-camp on July 24 and Full Band Camp started July 31 at CCHS.

The Band of Blue will host the 39th annual Walterboro Band Classic on Sept. 30. Several area bands are scheduled to compete.

The Band of Blue is currently selling Krispy Kreme Donuts by the dozen for $7 a box or gift certificate. See any Band of Blue member to place your order. Doughnuts will be in Aug. 11.

For more information go to www.bandofblue.org or follow the Band of Blue on Facebook or Twitter.

COLLETON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

BAND OF BLUE

FALL 2017 COMPETITIONS

SEPTEMBER 23 FALL SILVER SHOWCASE @ WHITE KNOLL HIGH SCHOOL

SEPTEMBER 30 WALTERBORO BAND CLASSIC @ CCHS COUGAR STADIUM

OCTOBER 7 LOWCOUNTRY INVITATIONAL (WANDO) @ CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

OCTOBER 14 COASTAL EMPIRE CLASSIC @ EFFINGHAM COUNTY HS, GA

OCTOBER 21 SCBDA 4A LOWER STATE @ WHITE KNOLL HIGH SCHOOL

OCTOBER 28 SCBDA 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS @ SPRING VALLEY HS , COLUMBIA