Back-to-school supplies to be collected | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 1, 2017 2:24 pm
On Thursday Aug. 3 starting at 5:30 p.m., East Main Boutique, 210 E. Washington St., is holding a Back-to-School Sales and Cocktails event. Local vendors have been invited to set up booths, and school supplies will be collected to be donated to local schools. For information call 843-782-4151.
