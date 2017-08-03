Back-to-School Bash Saturday at Colleton County High School | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 10:53 am

The 10th annual Back-To-School Bash will be held by the Colleton County School District on Saturday Aug. 5 from 9 a.m.-noon in the gym at Colleton County High School. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The event will offer over 800 book bags and other free school supplies donated by sponsors and purchased with funds raised through the high school’s “Dress Down Day,” said organizer Jimmy Wiggins, SRO officer.

A variety of vendors and groups will have booths set up, and the Lowcountry Food Bank will provide food.

For information, call Wiggins, 843-908-4060.