Back-to-School Bash provides supplies, brings smiles | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The 10th Annual Back-to-School Bash was held this Saturday Aug. 5 at Colleton County High School. The community effort, supported by the Colleton County School District (CCSD), Title I Parent Involvement Program and local businesses and volunteer organizations, provided 538 registered students with a few supply necessities to kick off their school year.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Wiggins, who serves as one of the school resource officers in the district, has been organizing and serving as the chairman of the event for the past 10 years.

“This year’s Bash was very successful and things went very well,” said Wiggins. “Back to school time can be a difficult time for parents when they can’t always afford to purchase all the necessary school supplies, so we help by providing a few essentials for the kids. We had a great turnout on Saturday, reaching 538 students, 353 adults and serving 275 families in this year’s food bank.

“I’d like to thank the sponsors, volunteers and schools for participating,” said Wiggins. “Special thanks to the Bash committee for their hard work and support. Each year this event continues to grow and improve. Special thanks to the Orangeburg Sheriff’s Department and Charleston County for being part of the Back to School Bash Car Show.”