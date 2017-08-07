Automotive | Jeep Wrangler | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | August 7, 2017 4:59 pm
Last Updated: August 8, 2017 at 5:01 pm
1997 Jeep Wrangler, runs very good, fair condition. $3200.00. Call 843-908-3509
