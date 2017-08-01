Automotive | Chevy Pickup | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | August 1, 2017 11:02 am
1998 Chevy Pickup, 106k miles, excellent condition, navy blue, $5,000 obo. Includes small utility trailer or will sell separately.
Call 843-599-4912.
(8/24)
