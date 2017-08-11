Arthur R. Mays | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 11, 2017 8:12 am
Services celebrating the life of Mr. Arthur R. Mays (60) of Walterboro will be held on Saturday Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. in The Performing Arts Center of Colleton County High School, 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro. The interment will follow in the Mays Cemetery of Ruffin. There will be visitation on Friday Aug. 11 from 1-7: P.M. at the mortuary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Koger’s Mortuary Service, Inc.
