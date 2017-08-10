Arrest made in Twin Oaks Lane homicide | News | The Press and Standard

On Aug. 10 at 11:35 a.m., the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Khilil Nirek Morgan, 23, of at 25 Twin Oaks Ln., Walterboro, for the murder of Tahara Crosby, 24, of the same address.

On Aug. 9 at 8:55 p.m., Colleton County Dispatch received a 911 call from Morgan in reference to a shooting that occurred in the residence. Upon the deputy’s arrival a female, later identified as Tahara Crosby, was found with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced Crosby deceased.

Morgan will be booked on the charge of murder and will appear for a bond hearing at the Colleton County Detention Center. He will then be transported to Charleston County Detention Center because of his medical needs/requirements, where he will remain until further notice.