Applications for military academies being accepted | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 3:41 pm

The 2017 Military Academy Nomination process is in full swing! The Office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is accepting applications for Service Academy Nominations through Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

High school students interested in attending one of the four service academies – U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – may submit applications and other necessary documents.

Students interested in being considered for a nomination by Senator Scott must submit an application, SAT/ACT scores, 2 essays, high school transcripts, and three letters of recommendation.

For more information about the Service Academy nomination process, visit the Senator’s FAQ page or call the Service Academy Coordinator at (803) 771-6112.

During the last academic year, Senator Scott nominated 45 students from across South Carolina to be considered for an appointment to one of the four service academies for the class of 2021.