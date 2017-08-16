Annual Cougar Cubs Youth Cheer Camp a success | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The second annual Cougar Cubs Youth Cheer Camp was held last week at Colleton County High School. Coach Meagan Driggers held a four-day camp for ages 5 and up where members of the varsity and JV squads helped teach cheers, dances, stunts, tumbling and jumps.

If the smiles were any indication, Cougar Jam was a success. Hosted by the Colleton County Cougar Cheerleaders, a two-day youth cheer camp was also held last week for girls in grades K-8 interested in learning more about cheer.

“The campers had a lot of fun this week,” said Driggers. “The varsity and JV squads really enjoyed helping out and being mentors to the campers. I believe a great time was had both the campers and the Cougar cheerleaders.”