‘American Idol’ auditions to be held in Charleston | News | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | August 14, 2017 9:54 am
“AMERICAN IDOL” OPEN AUDITIONS IN CHARLESTON, SC!
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
Please email the contact below to apply for credentials to cover the auditions in CHARLESTON, SC:
WHAT: Open call auditions for AMERICAN IDOL in CHARLESTON, SC
WHERE: Charleston Area Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418
WHEN: REGISTRATION / AUDITIONS – Friday, August 25
- Media check-in for auditions will begin at 7:00 AM on Wednesday. Please note that this time is subject to change. If you are interested in being onsite earlier than 7:00 AM, please note your request in your RSVP.
- Available press coverage includes: B-roll opportunities, photos, interviews with “American Idol” hopefuls and guests, interviews/photos with an available “American Idol” producer (pending availability).
- Please note: crews must be self-contained and hard-wired, no additional power will be provided.
RSVP: You must RSVP to request credentials by emailing: mzukowski@apa-pr.com no later than 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Crews MUST check-in with onsite publicity contacts upon arrival in order to receive their credentials. Advance interviews are available with an “American Idol” producer upon request. Please visit http://www.americanidol.com for more information and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
ON-SITE CONTACTS:
Michaela Zukowski – 978.888.8280 – mzukowski@apa-pr.com
Gigi Stevens – 310.435.4834 – gigi.stevens@fremantlemedia.com
