A Message from Colleton County High School Regarding Game Safety | The Press and Standard

by Cindy Crosby | August 7, 2017 3:43 pm
Last Updated: August 7, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Colleton County High School will kick off its 2017 football season Friday Aug. 18 at Cougar Stadium against West Ashley. As a reminder to fans:
• Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult to enter the game and at all times during the game.
• Loitering is not permitted inside or outside of the stadium at any time.
• Smoking is prohibited in the stadium as well as on the school grounds.
• Only authorized individuals are allowed on the field and in the field house before, during, and after the game.
• No passes out of the game will be issued at any time.
• Security representatives will be posted throughout the stadium and can offer assistance if needed during the game.
