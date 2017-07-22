Youth ages 5-18 can register for the S.C. 4-H wildlife food plot project through Aug. 4 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:18 pm

The 2017-18 S.C. 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project is now open for registration for South Carolina youth.

This project is a hands-on environmental education program and a competitive, independent-study project that allows youth ages 5-18 an opportunity to establish, maintain and observe a wildlife food plot. Youth learn concepts of wildlife conservation, plant identification, and habitat management and have the opportunity to put that knowledge into real-life practice.

Regional and state winners will receive awards, sponsored by Quality Deer Management Association’s Rack Pack.

Cost is $18 for current 4-H members (there is a $10 fee to become a 4-H member for the 2017-18 club year). Those who want to participate, but do not have available land, the local extension office may be able to help locate a landowner with a suitable site.

Once registered, S.C. 4-H will supply the food plot seed from S.C.’s Wannamaker Wildlife that is designed to attract and hold white tail deer and other wildlife. Participants will also receive a project record book, newsletters/informational resources to help, plus a one-year QDMA Rack Pack membership (a $25 value that includes A Rack Pack blaze orange hat, a one-year subscription to Quality Whitetails magazine, QDMA’s Aging & Scoring Bucks on the Hoof DVD, Rack Pack and QDMA decals, coupon to QDMA’s store The Shed, personalized member card and free admittance to field days).

The deadline to register is Friday, August 4. Contact your local Clemson Extension County office or visit the S.C. 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project Website: www.clemson.edu/extension/4h/project_areas/natural_resources/wildlife_food_plot for more information and online registration.

For more information about 4-H Clubs in Colleton County, contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H agent by calling 843-549-2595 Ext. 128 or by emailing dstucke@clemson.edu.