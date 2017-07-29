Youngsters learn about life at BZS Community Center | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:32 pm

Takiya L’Shaune showed up at the BZS Center in Ruffin on Saturday in yoga pants and a t-shirt.

“I’m ready to go to work,” she told the girls attending her presentation. “Do I look ready?”

“No,” the group exclaimed.

L’Shaune then revamped her appearance, ending up in a suit with high heels. That outfit met the group’s approval.

The point of L’Shaune’s visit was to help the girls improve their self-esteem and develop skills to help them through life’s snags.

A women’s and youth mentor, she utilizes her own personal background and story as a platform to reach and change lives all over the world. After many years of poor decision-making and low self-esteem — which lead to even more poor choices, L’Shaune said she “was introduced to a life in Christ where I ultimately learned to forgive my past, but not to forget it.” She now uses her experience to speak to others, hoping to offer them the necessary guidance to avoid making the same mistakes in life that she did or show them how they can overcome obstacles. Topics such as healthy self-esteem, perception of how others see us and becoming what you desire to be are among many issues she talks about.

She spoke to young ladies 12-19 on Saturday July 22 on “Girl Power: Impart to Impact Workshop,” about the importance of accepting oneself and presenting a positive image for others to see. She facilitated the event with role-play, interactive concepts and a communication forum where the young ladies could speak on their personal ideals, goals and understanding of the workshop.

La’Shuane is available for Youth and Women Mentoring, Consulting and Speaking, Nationwide, and may be contacted direct via her website at www.Takiya-LaShaune.com or by phone at (843) 263-0426.