Young Men of Hope attend play on Ellis Island | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:50 pm

The Institute of Hope for Excellency, Inc. provided the Young Men of Hope from Colleton County and Allendale counties the opportunity to attend the educational production by Virginia Repertory, “Ellis Island: Gateway To America,” at the Charleston Gaillard Center on April 17. The uplifting musical is designed to illustrate the struggles and achievements of past generations in preserving the freedoms enjoyed in the United States today. Students were able to connect with the South Carolina Standards of Learning in the areas of English language arts, science, social studies and visual and performing arts. Dr. Queenie Crawford and Cornelius Hamilton are actively planning for a productive 2017-2018 school year for the group. The first planning meeting and waterpark team building activity will be Aug. 2. Interested members of the Young Men of Hope may call 843-908-8770 or email QLC2write@lowcountry.com for more information.