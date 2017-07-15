Young Eagles learn to fly | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 15, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 10:10 am
Photo by BARRY MOORE
LEARNING TO FLY. Abigail Bailey (in cap), Edyth Hernandez and Chelsey Graham learned about airplanes and flying Saturday from local pilot Jeff Grigg at the Lowcountry Regional Airport. The event was part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program.
