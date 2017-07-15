Young Eagles learn to fly | News | The Press and Standard

Photo by BARRY MOORE

LEARNING TO FLY. Abigail Bailey (in cap), Edyth Hernandez and Chelsey Graham learned about airplanes and flying Saturday from local pilot Jeff Grigg at the Lowcountry Regional Airport. The event was part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program.