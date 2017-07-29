Yemassee to hold National Night Out next Tuesday | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 29, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 10:20 am
On Tuesday Aug. 1, neighborhoods throughout Yemassee are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “34th Annual National Night Out (NNO)” crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by The Town of Yemassee and Alpha Genesis, Inc.
Join over 38 million neighbors across 16+ thousand communities around the nation for National Night Out, an annual community – building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
National Night Out is designed to:
1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts;
3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships; and
4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
From 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 1, residents in neighborhoods throughout Yemassee and across the nation, are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods like Yemassee will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, visits from police, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anticrime rallies. The local Police and Fire departments will be present providing the community with hotdogs and hamburgers. Also, several local businesses and non-profits will be present to share in the festivities. Last year many citizens throughout several neighborhoods participated in National Night Out. This year even more participation is expected. The most effective way to run crime out of our neighborhoods is to team our police with the citizens and work together to better our town.
The Town of Yemassee will be joined by:
Lowcountry Raptors
Bluffton Police Department
Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority
Lowcountry Regional Water Authority
Lifenet (Air Methods) – Helicopter Landing at 6:30pm
104.9 The Surf – Live Remote
14th Circuit Public Defender – Stefanie Smart Gittings
Hampton County Detention Center
Hampton County Sheriff’s Office
Emergency Management – Hampton County
Hampton County Fire Rescue
SC Forestry Commission
Entertainment will include:
Jus Luv Music
Jump Castles of Walterboro
Face Painting
Cornhole Toss and much more
Contact: Dominique Brown, Alpha Genesis, Inc., 843-589-5190 ext.29
Optional: National Association of Town Watch / (610) 649-7055 / https://natw.org
