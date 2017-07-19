Woman critically injured in wreck on I-95 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 1:42 pm

A July 17 single-car accident on I-95 the morning of July 17 resulted in critical injuries for a female passenger.

The accident occurred in on I-95 near the 65-mile marker. The northbound Mercedes left the roadway at a high rate of speed and entered the median. The car struck a culvert, became airborne and flipped over several times before coming to rest upright, blocking the southbound lanes.

The male driver received multiple non-life threatening injuries. The female passenger suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition at the scene. Both were wearing their seat belts. With weather grounding medical emergency helicopters, the female patient was transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston. The male patient was transported by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center, but was later transferred to Trident.

The southbound lanes of I-95 near the accident were blocked for an hour. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with traffic control at the crash scene.