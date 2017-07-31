Willis Morrall | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 31, 2017 11:13 am
WILLIS MORRALL
The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory
Mr. Willis Landy Morrall, Jr., 77, of Walterboro, passed away Friday evening, July 28, 2017 at his residence. He was a son of the late Willis Lee Morrall, Sr. and Ilene Hudson Morrall.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.
